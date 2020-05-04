No 2020 draft picks have been signed yet

Getty Images

Although teams may indeed sign draft picks notwithstanding a pandemic that has derailed the offseason program and could delay the start of training camp, not a single member of the 2020 draft class has agreed to terms, 11 days after the draft began.

Before the 2011 labor deal, nearly every team waited until after Memorial Day weekend to begin signing draft picks, with the process heating up after July 4. In recent years, teams began signing draft picks quickly after the draft, with many signing before ever suiting up for a rookie minicamp practice.

Case in point: Last year, the Packers signed both first-round draft picks on May 3, only eight days after selecting them. By a week later, more than 100 drafted players had signed rookie deals.

This year, the pandemic is currently keeping teams out of their offices, and more importantly it’s keeping team doctors from conducting physical on the drafted players. Thus, until facilities open again, few drafted players will be signed. Which will keep them from getting their signing bonuses. Which could create a little tension between draft picks and agents who won’t be able to say or do much to get these contracts signed.