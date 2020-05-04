Panthers release running back Marcus Murphy

Getty Images

The Panthers have invested pretty heavily at the running back position lately, so they cleared a spot Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers waived running back Marcus Murphy.

Murphy was the rare Buffalo-to-Carolina conversion, after spending parts of the previous three years with the Bills.

He’s also spent time with the Saints, Jets, and Colts.

The Panthers didn’t draft any backs, but they did just throw a pile of money at Christian McCaffrey, so they should be good there.