Ravens announce signing of Jake Ryan

Getty Images

During a mostly slow time in NFL free agency, the Ravens have made a move.

Baltimore announced today that it has signed free agent linebacker Jake Ryan to a one-year contract. The move was reported on April 18, but it wasn’t official until he passed his physical. Given that Ryan has played in just two games in the last two years after a serious knee injury, the question of whether he would pass his physical was an open one. But now he has been cleared and the deal became official today.

The last time he was healthy, in 2017, Ryan was a starting inside linebacker for the Packers. The Ravens drafted linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round and linebacker Malik Harrison in the third round, so they have less of a need for Ryan after the draft. Ryan will have to compete just to make the roster in Baltimore.