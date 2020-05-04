Ravens announce three undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Ravens signed three more undrafted free agents on Monday.

Linebacker/defensive end Chauncey Rivers, wide receiver Michael Dereus and center Sean Pollard are the new members of the team.

Rivers opened his collegiate career at Georgia, but wound up at junior college after marijuana arrests and ultimately finished up at Mississippi State. He had eight tackles for loss and five sacks during the 2019 season.

Dereus had 41 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Georgetown. He joins a receiver group that includes fellow rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Pollard started 38 games at center for Clemson and finished his time in school as a second-team All-ACC selection.