Report: Colts are declining fifth-year option of Malik Hooker

The Colts are declining the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker‘s contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

It was the final decision to be made on the contracts for the 32 first-round draft choices from 2017. Hooker was one of 13 players who had their fifth-year option declined, and Taco Charlton‘s rookie deal was nullified last week when he cleared waivers.

The deadline to exercise fifth-year options is 11:59:59 p.m. ET tonight.

Hooker, the 15th overall choice in 2017, made interceptions in three consecutive games as a rookie but prematurely ended his season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He has played 27 games over the past two seasons, making four interceptions, 95 tackles and seven pass breakups.

He had hip and foot injuries in 2018 and a torn meniscus in 2019.

Hooker will make $2.183 million in base salary in 2020 and now is scheduled to become a free agent in 2021.