Report: Monti Ossenfort will leave Patriots, become Titans’ player personnel director

The Patriots were expecting to lose college scouting director Monti Ossenfort when his contract expires, and the Titans are expected to hire him.

Ossenfort is slated to become the director of player personnel in Tennessee, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

In New England Ossenfort has developed a strong reputation for his front office work, and he interviewed this year to be the Browns’ G.M. He also tried to interview to work for the Texans, although the Patriots blocked that.

Ossenfort worked with Titans G.M. Jon Robinson for eight years in New England and was in New England when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played for the Patriots, so he has close ties to the Titans organization.