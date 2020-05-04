Report: No international games in 2020

Getty Images

The NFL most likely will play in 2020, but the league won’t play beyond the borders of the United States.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the league is expected to inform teams on Monday or Tuesday that there will be no international games in 2020.

The NFL had planned to play four games in London (with the Jaguars hosting two of them) and one game in Mexico City, which would have been hosted by the Cardinals.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club was bracing for the loss of two games due to be played at its home stadium in London.

The league plans to unveil its 2020 regular-season schedule this week. It’s no surprise that the league will be avoiding the logistical hurdles associated with playing on foreign soil during a global pandemic; the NFL nevertheless intends to play a full season, domestically.