Roger Goodell remembers Don Shula as one of the greatest contributors to the NFL

Getty Images

Don Shula is being remembered for his role as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

Shula, who died at the age of 90, was memorialized in a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for his work as a coach and the impact he had off the field.

​”Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game,” Goodell said. “He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Don’s wife Mary Anne along to his children Dave, Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization.”

Shula played seven NFL seasons, spent three years as the defensive coordinator of the Lions, then coached the Colts for seven years and the Dolphins for 26 years. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in coaching wins.