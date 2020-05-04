Seahawks waive four, sign 12 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Seahawks shuffled the roster Monday, signing 12 undrafted rookies and cutting four.

The team announced that four players had been waived.

The group includes defensive tackle Nazair Jones, their third-round pick in 2017. He appeared in 20 games his first two seasons, but spent last year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

They also waived running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

They signed 12 more undrafted rookies, after signing five last week which included Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Monday’s signings included defensive tackle Josh Avery, running back Patrick Carr, wide receiver Seth Dawkins, cornerback Gavin Heslop, running back Anthony Jones, defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, tight end Tyler Mabry, safety Chris Miller, safety Josh Norwood, cornerback Kemah Siverand, defensive end Marcus Webb, and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.