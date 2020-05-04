Seventeen players will have fifth-year options exercised

Getty Images

Teams have until 11:59:59 p.m. ET to decide on fifth-year options for the first-round picks from 2017. Some teams already publicly have committed. Based on media reports, others have made their decisions, too.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, the eighth overall choice in 2017, is the only one of the 32 picks from the draft class to sign a long-term deal. He agreed to a four-year extension worth $64 million with the Panthers.

Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th overall choice in 2017, is the only one of the 32 picks from the draft class not to make it through his rookie deal.

He twice was waived over the past eight months, and cleared waivers last week. That nullified his rookie contract, and he agreed to terms with the Chiefs on Saturday.

That leaves 30 players whose teams face decisions on their fifth-year options. Seventeen players had their fifth-year options exercised, which is guaranteed for injury only, and 13 had it declined.

Four of the top five players in that year’s draft — Mitchell Trubisky, Solomon Thomas, Leonard Fournette and Corey Davis — had their fifth-year option declined. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Myles Garrett‘s rookie deal after making him the No. 1 overall choice that year.

Half of the top 10 was declined.

