Sources: Jets haven’t shopped, aren’t shopping Marcus Maye

Getty Images

In response a report from the New York Daily News claiming that the Jets have shopped safety Marcus Maye, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell PFT that the Jets have done, and are doing, no such thing.

“Beyond fake news,” one source said, under the condition of anonymity, given the sensitivity of the situation.

When it comes to trade talks, context becomes critical. If a team calls another team about trading for a player, and if the team doesn’t immediately hang up the phone, the team isn’t “shopping” the player. As one source explained it, other teams have had interest in Maye. At least one team currently does.

It’s possible that the Daily News report comes from a team that hopes to poison the relationship between Maye and the Jets in the hopes of sparking a trade. Regardless, the Jets haven’t, aren’t, and won’t be shopping him.

Maye, a second-round pick in 2017, enters the final year of his rookie contract, at a base salary of $1.358 million.