Stephon Gilmore: My game took off because of consistency in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a solid player for the Bills during his first five NFL seasons, but he’s bumped his play up a few notches since joining the Patriots in 2017.

Gilmore has made two straight All-Pro teams and he was named the defensive player of the year for 2019. During an appearance on a podcast hosted by fellow Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Gilmore said stability in the organization is the main reason for his uptick in play.

“Me in Buffalo, the first five years, I had four different defensive coordinators, three different head coaches, so I was kind of trying to learn each and every year,” Gilmore said, via MassLive.com. “Once I got to New England, I got some consistency and the same guys around, same coaches. I feel like that is why my game took off more.”

The Patriots have had turnover on the defensive staff since Gilmore arrived, including the departures of defensive coordinators Matt Patricia and Brian Flores. Head coach Bill Belichick has always overseen the entire endeavor, however, and his presence continues to be as big a reason as any to think the Patriots can continue to succeed in the post-Tom Brady era.

15 responses to “Stephon Gilmore: My game took off because of consistency in New England

  1. a perfect case in point that the turnover of coaches is too knee jerk in the NFL. you need to give coaches time with their players to develop in the system.

  2. There is no reason to think the Patriots will succeed without the best quarterback that ever played. That’s why they call them franchise quarterbacks. Belichick can scheme, but he can’t play. Players play, execute and win games, not coaches.

  3. Whatever, I still say Tre’Davious White is better. He doesn’t take plays off like you did when you were in Buffalo.

  4. Other teams should take note… when turning over coordinators and assistants (and in the Browns case HCs) the grass isn’t always greener. Coaching stability has been the Pats biggest asset.

  5. The Pats aren’t done haters, that top defense is mostly still there, and Stidham will have some top weapons like Edelman & White, with Andrews back in his line etc. 9-7 then 11-5 next yr.

  6. It’s all coaching and the player being willing to accept that coaching to get the most out of his game.

  7. Nice revisionist history. Bills fans were laughing at the Pats paying Gilmour. Now the DPOY is a bargain and a SBowl Champion.

  8. It has always been about the system that gets the most out of the players in New England. Not sure why so many people still have doubts.

  9. Can you imagine going from Buffalo to Boston?

    Even just the town alone but then all the winning compared to all the losing, he must be estatic.

  12. billswillnevermove says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:18 pm
    Whatever, I still say Tre’Davious White is better. He doesn’t take plays off like you did when you were in Buffalo.

    Good nickelback, but he’s not better than Jon Jones at it.

    Also, why did they just exercise his option as opposed to coming with his new contract? Care to answer that one, because you may not know the REAL answer, and I can help you with that.

  13. Maybe he was busy learning the defenses, but too many times I watched him get scorched and then throw his hands up like it was someone else’s fault. Happy for him that New England worked out but he wasn’t getting that money in Buffalo. Kind of a Jerry Hughes situation. First team didn’t work out. Second one did.

  14. edukator44 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    a perfect case in point that the turnover of coaches is too knee jerk in the NFL. you need to give coaches time with their players to develop in the system.
    So you think Rex Ryan didn’t get enough time?

