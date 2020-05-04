Who are the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL?

Getty Images

The Saturday decision of quarterback Andy Dalton to sign with the Cowboys gave Dallas a veteran backup for the first time since Mark Sanchez in 2016. And while there are plenty of very good starting quarterbacks in the NFL, there aren’t a full complement of 32 capable understudies.

So who are the best? Simms and I drafted them on Monday morning’s edition of PFT Live.

As usual, three rounds. Six in all. Check out our selections, and then chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

And, if your a fan of most NFL teams, hope and pray your starter doesn’t get injured.