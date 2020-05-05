Audit: Brett Favre paid $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds for no-shows

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 5, 2020, 8:37 AM EDT
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was paid $1.1 million for speeches he never gave, according to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The 104-page audit also uncovered some other shady investments of public funds designed to help the poorest Mississippians, including buying expensive cars, hiring family members of state officials and sponsoring a college baseball tournament.

According to Luke Ramseth of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Favre was paid $1.1 million in two installments by the Mississippi Community Education Center for appearances, promotions, autographs and speaking engagements. Auditors said after reviewing dates and other details they determined Favre “did not speak nor was he present for those events.”

Favre doesn’t face any criminal charges related to the misappropriation of public funds, but others will. His agent did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said the report “shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor,” adding that “if there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it.”

More than $94 million in welfare money from the fiscal year 2019 was “questioned” by auditors.

10 responses to “Audit: Brett Favre paid $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds for no-shows

  1. 97 of the 100 poorest counties are in red states and things like this are a fine example why. If you think any of the GOP actually care about the people they are supposed to represent you’re delusional

  2. I thought he had retired/unretired/retired/unretired/retired from that sort of stuff.

  4. Mississippi is the poorest state. They give 1.1M to a millionaire football hero. Money from the state welfare fund. Mississippi is 50th in state welfare. This is wrong on so many levels.

  6. The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase also received a few million as part of this scheme. Maybe they can form a tag team, seems like they must need work since they require so much welfare assistance?

  7. I suggest readers research the subject a little deeper. My favorite hypocritical expenditure was spent on “religious concerts”.

    Years ago there was religious programing under the name “The PTL Club”, short for Praise The Lord. The cynical moniker was “Pass The Loot”. The televangelist was named Jim Bakker. Baker is currently being sued for phony Covid-19 treatments.

  9. Brett did the same thing in MN in 2010. He took $20M, and then didn’t even show up.

  10. The article I read said that the auditors stated it’s possible that Favre and some other recipients were unaware that the source of the payments was federal welfare funds. I’d like to know more before slamming Favre. The state officials are a different story. While the state officials and the nonprofits they gave the money to were busy scamming the welfare system, only a small percentage of needy applicants received assistance. A nice long stretch in prison is coming up for these fraudsters, I hope.

