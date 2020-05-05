Broncos tried to trade up for Matt Hennessy before Falcons drafted him

Getty Images

Temple center Matt Hennessy was a wanted man in the third round of the NFL draft.

Hennessy went to the Falcons with the 78th overall pick, but if he hadn’t, he was about to go to the Broncos with the 79th overall pick.

The New York Daily News reports that the Jets, who owned the 79th pick, had agreed to trade the pick to the Broncos. However, Hennessy was the guy the Broncos wanted, so when the Falcons took him at 78, the trade for No. 79 was off.

The Broncos ended up taking another center, LSU’s LLoyd Cushenberry, with the 83rd overall pick. But they apparently liked Hennessy better, and wanted to get him before the Falcons beat them to him.