Carson Wentz “extremely pumped” about wide receiver additions

Getty Images

Carson Wentz‘s reaction to the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts was one of the bigger topics covered during his Monday conference call, but the quarterback weighed in on other offseason moves as well.

The Eagles added several wide receivers to their roster during the draft. They picked Jalen Reagor in the first round, John Hightower in the fifth round, Quez Watkins in the sixth round and traded another sixth-round pick to acquire Marquise Goodwin from the 49ers.

Wentz called himself “extremely pumped” about the rookies and said he’s equally eager to throw passes to Goodwin.

“I’m extremely excited, not just with adding Jalen in the first round — adding his speed — but also going out and getting Marquise,” Wentz said, via NJ.com. “I’ve been watching him on tape for years, through crossover tape in the league, and I’m extremely impressed with who he is as a player, and the speed and dynamic that he brings as well.”

The Eagles were very thin at receiver by the time the 2019 season came to an end. Their moves last month should leave Wentz with more to work with whenever they’re back on the field this year.