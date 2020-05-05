CBS announces Charles Davis will join Ian Eagle as No. 2 broadcast team

Getty Images

A report last month indicated that CBS Sports was set replace Dan Fouts as the color commentator on their No. 2 broadcast team with Charles Davis and that move became official on Tuesday.

Davis’ hiring was announced in a press release that confirmed he will be joining play-by-play voice Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Washburn. Davis had been part of FOX Sports’ No. 2 broadcasting team since 2015.

“Having grown up watching iconic CBS Sports, and to now being a part of this family, I could not be more excited,” Davis said in a statement. “I’ve been blessed throughout my career to work with some exceptional play-by-play broadcasters and getting to work with Ian Eagle continues my great fortune.”

The release from CBS made no mention of what Fouts, whose contract expired, will be doing now. There’s also been no word on who will take Davis’ place in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt.