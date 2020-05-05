College football season could be shaped on a school-by-school basis

Getty Images

The NFL wants college football season to proceed as usual in 2020. It may proceed, but there’s a good chance it will be very unusual.

Via Sports Business Daily, commissioners of two of the Power Five conferences (Kevin Warren of the Big 10 and Greg Sankey of the SEC) have hinted in recent days at the possibility of doing their own thing this fall.

“We will always — to the best of our abilities — do what we feel is the right thing to do,” Warren said. “Sometimes that may mean that we’re with a group. Sometimes that may mean that we do things from an independent standpoint. But I will always say that my goal is to make sure that we feel comfortable that we do the right thing and that we remember that we have a responsibility with our brand, with our universities.”

Even if some conferences play, it’s possible that some schools within a given conference won’t. ACC Commissioner John Swofford recently pointed out that his conference has colleges in 10 states.

“Theoretically, we could have half of our schools being allowed to play at a certain point and the other half not being allowed to play,” Swofford said, via SBD.

Although there’s still plenty of time to figure things out (Warren said that the Big 10 is at least six weeks away from making important decisions), college football in 2020 ultimately could be shaped by which schools can play and which schools can’t. At a minimum, that would create a universe of scheduling challenges, as teams that will be playing look to fill dates otherwise reserved for schools that won’t be.

Here’s a possibility, as noted by MDS: Alabama plays Tennessee-Martin on November 14. That same day, Clemson plays The Citadel. If Tennessee-Martin and The Citadel don’t play, how about Alabama vs. Clemson instead?

However it plays out, the questions and logistics for college football will be far more complicated than the questions and logistics related to the NFL’s 32 teams.