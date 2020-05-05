Dave Caldwell: Jaguars are going forward with Leonard Fournette

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
The Jaguars had trade talks involving running back Leonard Fournette before and during the draft. It didn’t happen, and the team is now moving forward with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

“There were just some minor discussions with that but nothing substantial throughout the draft or prior to the draft,” G.M. Dave Caldwell told the #PFTPM podcast on Monday. “I think the mindset is that we’re going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday. I know Coach Marrone has had some discussion with him. He seems to be in great shape and mental frame of mind, and we feel that he’ll have a great season this year.”

Last year, Fournette had more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage. But the Jaguars are in the process of implementing a new offense, one that possibly won’t be the best possible fit for Fournette.

There’s also a question of fit between Fournette and quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Fournette had publicly lobbied the team to sign Cam Newton, and coach Doug Marrone has acknowledged that the two players will have to find a way to work things out.

“I’m sure they’ll be on the same page they’re both professional guys, and I’m sure a lot of it was taken out of context from my understanding,” Caldwell said. “Gardner’s a tremendous leader and I think Leonard will do his best and put his best foot forward I don’t, to my knowledge, I don’t know what’s taken place but I’m sure it won’t be an issue.”

It’s a bit of a stretch to say Fournette’s comments were taken out of context; he made a pitch for Newton to join the team. While in theory there’s still a chance Newton will, Fournette and his $4.1 million fully-guaranteed salary with no offset language apparently will be going nowhere.

7 responses to “Dave Caldwell: Jaguars are going forward with Leonard Fournette

  1. I actually was hoping he might end up a Seahawk. Not for any particular or specific reason. I always want all the good players on the Seahawks. If only the roster could be 180 players with no Cap Space……& only for the Seahawks. The rest of the teams would still be restricted to current levels. Yeah, that’s the ticket…..

  2. I hope he rushed for 1600 yards and 300 yard receiving. And he gives Marrone the finger on the way out the door.

  4. Im a Leonard Fournette fan, so long as hes on the Jags I’ll cheer for their success but they have not supported him well.

  5. We have that issue in Washington, too. Haskins openly lobbies on socaal media for the to sign players that the organization has absolutely no interest in; as if he’s Labron James or something.

    Hate to should hard, but teams need rules to quiet this for the good of the player and the organization.

    This is more NBA culture that these young players are trying to bring into the NFL and I hope it never happens. This kind of nonsense didn’t occur 20 years ago.

  6. In this day and age trying to trade a RB is like trying to sell a typewriter… you may occasionally find a buyer but they aren’t willing to give you much for it

  7. charliecharger says:
    May 5, 2020 at 7:38 pm
    Could it be possible that Fournette just really isn’t that bright?

    ———-

    You dont have to be bright to be an excellent player, but you know Leonard Fournette actually calls protection schemes for Minshew? Thats pretty rare and definitely takes some X’s and O’s knowledge on Fournette’s part.

