David Andrews believes in Jarrett Stidham

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
Patriots center David Andrews and quarterback Jarrett Stidham have something in common: They each spent nearly all of 2019 not playing.

Andrews had a health condition; Stidham was stuck behind Tom Brady. This year, Andrews is healthy and Brady is gone. So Stidham will likely be the guy sticking his hands into the undercarriage of Andrews on a regular basis.

“Jarrett is a great kid,” Andrews told reporters on Tuesday. “I was still able, especially during the season at times, we would hang out a lot and stuff. Whatever quarterback is in that room, I try to build a bond with them, whether it’s Jimmy [Garoppolo], Brian [Hoyer], Danny Etling. Whoever is in there, you try to build a bond, because it’s obviously one play away from anyone playing. That’s just the way it is. I look back on my rookie year and can remember the growth I saw from my rookie season to my second year and how the games start to click a little bit and make sense a little bit more. So, that for all those players is just a natural thing coming from that first to second year.

“Your first year is such a whirlwind. It’s such a long year from going from bowl games to training to Combine to Pro Day to OTAs, minicamps, all that, to training camp. For a year, it’s nonstop. The growth from your first to your second year is so huge. So we’ll bring in great players, Coach Belichick brings in great football players, and we have a lot of great guys in this locker room that are committed to winning. So that’s the tradition from guys and how they handle situations.”

And that’s why the Patriots haven’t made a move for a veteran free agent with name recognition. Belichick trusts his system, trusts his players, trusts his way. Belichick drafted Stidham because Belichick believed in Stidham. Belichick kept Stidham because Belichick’s belief in Stidham was bolstered by his performance.

Belichick has put Stidham atop the unofficial depth chart because Belichick believes Stidham can get it done as the starting quarterback. Belichick and the rest of us will find out whether his believe is accurate soon enough.

8 responses to “David Andrews believes in Jarrett Stidham

  1. Stidham is barely average but I too believe he will have success in New England. How much success? We don’t know yet.

  2. Bill Belichek’s plan won’t be revealed until the preseason when we finally get to see Jarrett Stidham in action. He’s either Kurt Warner as a secret gem, or Bill has his sights set on the #1 pick in the 2021 draft!

  3. What do you expect him to say, “ I think he’ll wilt under pressure?”. Belichick can’t will championships and don’t expect Stidham to either.

  4. the team has lost so many players on both sides, coaches too, they are cap tight and have no camp , yeah, they won’t be great right away, but I bet whithin 2-3 years they are right back to winning way more than they lose- big run game/ game mgmt for stidham this year, won’t truly know what he is until after next season, there shall be no tanking whatsoever- clowns be sayin stuff all the time and they are almost always wrong- where is Dalton? hwere is Brady for that matter?

  5. As a lifetime Pats fan and one who puts Tom Brady above every other athlete in Boston history I am looking forward to Stidham and am happy Brady is no longer with the team. Brady began to view himself and his brand as bigger than the team and obviously was holding back the younger players on offense. He is now off to Tampa for a bogus or abbreviated season while Stidham gets a year under his belt and the Pats look to win and rebuild at the same time. In 2021 the Pats are as of today 91 million under the cap. Anyone who thinks the Patriots will not contend in the future is fooling themselves.

  6. This has been clear since he beat Hoyer and became Brady’s SOLE backup for 2019. And confirmed when Hoyer was brought back as the vet cover, not least because he’s a true teamer who had already helped Stidham last spring. And now that Pats only other QB hires are UDFA projects, the media are finally catching up.

  7. Can’t believe Belichik’s mindset is to waste a season for the #1 pick next year. Ego won’t allow it. Without Brady and proven weapons with a 2nd year QB if they go 6-10 or 8-8 his legacy will just grow, it will never be dented even with the cheating allegations, legit or not. Their defense will keep them in the majority of games.

  8. Look at this from their point. No wiggle room for salary cap, and a QB the coaches like. Do you start sacrificing cap space for next year to bring in a QB who may be a marginal improvement to no improvement or stay put? Its economics, QBs take up a chunk of the salary cap and this kid is on a rookie contract. He knows their offense and he earns less than a million (I think). Even if Newton or Dalton sign for cheap, Stidham knows the offense already and Newton/Dalton are MORE money than Stidham and more money on the salary cap. They have Hoyer as insurance, he knows the offense (like a Matt Cassel). I doubt Hoyer would have same success as Cassel because of his surroundings but I think they like Hoyer and Stidham. The best case is Stidham or Hoyer leads them to the playoffs, if it is Stidham then they have a QB under contract for 2 years for cheap. If its Hoyer, then they make it to the postseason and can draft a QB next season. Worst case they are horrible (which I doubt they are, they could be below average but I doubt they are HORRIBLE). In that case they waive Stidham or Hoyer and draft a QB. My guess is they win somewhere between 6 and 10 games, prioritizing defense and risk adverse offense. Its a great long term thing for them to do, and in the short term is Stidham is good it could be a great long term thing as well because they have so much cap room next season. I would love Brissett or Garappolo but if they like Stidham, let’s see how he plays. They could be wrong they are human but that’s their choice to make.

