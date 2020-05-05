David Andrews has no future restrictions due to “freak accident” blood clots in lungs

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews announced recently that he’ll be returning to action after missing all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs and he said on Tuesday that the issue isn’t one that’s causing him any worries about the future.

Andrews said that “you can’t live your life in fear if it’s going to happen again or not” and that he hasn’t been told of any limitations he’ll have to deal with in the future.

“I haven’t been told that,” Andrews said, via MassLive.com. “Part of it was the medicine I was on and I’m off that medicine so I can go about living my normal life. . . . I think it was just kind of a freak accident thing.”

Andrews started 57 games at center for New England from 2015 to 2018 and should be in line to return to that spot if all remains well physically. Ted Karras started in Andrews’ place last year, but he signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in March.