Albert Wilson takes a pay cut with the Dolphins

Wide receiver Albert Wilson and the Dolphins have agreed on a reworked contract for the 2020 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Wilson is now set to make a base salary of $3 million. There will be another $1 million available in incentives.

Wilson’s contract previously called for him to make $9.475 million with a cap hit of over $10.8 million. None of that money was guaranteed, so he’ll be making less but would seem to have a better chance of actually sticking around for the final year of his current deal.

Wilson had 43 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown last season. He also ran five times for 45 yards and completed 1-of-2 pass attempts for 20 yards.