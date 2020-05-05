Drew Lock welcomes raised expectations

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway recently said he believes Drew Lock has “a chance to be a good football player in this league for a long time.” But Elway cautioned that the quarterback “still has a ways to go.”

Lock went 4-1 last season, but those are the only five games he played.

Broncos fans, like Elway, are cautiously optimistic the team has found its next franchise quarterback after Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen followed Peyton Manning.

The Broncos helped Lock by drafting receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round and receiver KJ Hamler in the second. Lock now has “stallions.”

That has raised expectations for Lock going into his second season.

“Yeah, I think the moves just said they saw something positive in the way I played in those last games and potentially being a guy here that can stay a long time and help the Broncos win as many games as possible,” Lock said in a conference call with the team’s beat writers, via Troy Renck. “It means a lot to me to see that happen. It puts a little extra confidence on my back and, at the same time, those expectations do rise when you have so many weapons around you. But I like to say I hold myself to high expectations, and I like to put pressure on myself in general. I think the pressure put on myself always outweighs the pressure that comes from the media or even friends and family or whatever. I feel like the pressure I hang on my head always means the most.”