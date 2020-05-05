Eli Manning: It will be easier for Daniel Jones to lead without me in the room

Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning said he thinks that this offseason “has the potential to be” a difficult one for Daniel Jones.

Jones took over for Manning early in his rookie season and Manning said he feels the 2019 first-round pick’s progress could be blunted by the lack of an in-person offseason program while learning the new offense being installed by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. While that would be a negative for Jones’ on-field outlook, Manning said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday that there’s one place where things should be a clear positive for the younger quarterback.

“I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader,” Manning said, via the New York Post. “Last year was probably awkward for him, me being there, me being in meeting rooms and just kinda the whole dynamic. Me being gone and hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy, for him to have that control and the authority over receivers and offensive line. I think he’s proven to be tough and works hard, he’s done all the right things, he has gone in with that approach of keeping his head down and not saying more than he has to, working hard and earning the respect from the teammates. Now he can elevate that where now he’s in charge. The questions are coming to him from the coordinator, he’s gonna have to give his voice and his opinion on things.”

Whatever the circumstances of the offseason, the Giants will need Jones to step forward on and off the field in his first full season as the starter if they’re going to turn things around after going 12-36 over the last three years.