Falcons give fans time to decide whether to buy 10th game

Getty Images

Falcons season ticket holders will get the first crack to buy the extra home game created when international games were canceled.

Unless they don’t.

The team announced its ticketing plan for the extra game Tuesday, allowing existing customers the first crack at the 10th home game, which will be at the end of the regular season.

Season ticket holders will have until an Oct. 1 deadline to purchase their same seat to the 10th game.

“We are excited to be able to extend our home game offerings to our fans by adding in a tenth home game to our season,” Don Rovak, vice president, sales and service, AMB Sports and Entertainment said in a statement. “We understand that this is a difficult time for some of our season ticket members and we wanted to give them the option and ample opportunity to make the best buying decision for their family.”

Seems like a reasonable plan, unless the season starts on time, and the Falcons start poorly. That might dissuade some fans for plunking down any more money for what could be a meaningless game. Then again, if that 10th game ends up being against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, demand would logically be higher.