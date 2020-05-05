Frank Reich still “expecting big things” from Malik Hooker

Getty Images

The Colts opted not to pick up their option on safety Malik Hooker‘s contract for the 2021 season on Monday, but they’ll still have him on hand for any games they play in 2020.

Head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media before the team’s decision became public and said the team still has high hopes for what Hooker will do in those games.

“In [2018], Malik was coming off that injury and got better as the year went on,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “Last year, I really felt like Malik had a really good year. You could really feel his presence. Physically, I felt Malik’s presence on the field. Malik is not the most outgoing, bubbly personality. He’s got a lot of juice and intensity in him and I think you really saw that come out last year when he was healthy, when he started playing real physical and making plays on the ball. So, really excited and expecting big things from him this year.”

If Hooker meets those expectations, he might command more than the $6.77 million he would have made under the terms of the option. After drafting Julian Blackmon in the third round last month, the Colts might still be content to let Hooker move on.