Giants claim quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Getty Images

New Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will have someone around to help teach his ways.

(Including, we assume, the clapping).

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants have claimed quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys.

Rush was with Garrett in Dallas the last three seasons, and threw three passes (completing one). The Cowboys booted him to make room for a more experienced backup in Andy Dalton.

The Giants added Washington free agent Colt McCoy this offseason to back up Daniel Jones, and also have Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Case Cookus on the roster at the moment.