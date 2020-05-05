Giants cut Reggie White after claiming Cooper Rush

Getty Images

The Giants needed a roster spot after claiming quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys. They made it by cutting Reggie White.

The other Reggie White.

The receiver Reggie White, no relation to the late Hall of Fame defensive lineman, originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last May.

The Giants waived him Aug. 30, and he returned to the team’s practice squad for all but two weeks during the season. White, 24, signed a futures contract after the season.

White is the only receiver in Monmouth school history to earn All-America honors. He led the Big South in receiving yards, touchdowns, yards per game and catches per game in his final college season.