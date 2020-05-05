Greg Olsen ready to contribute to a contender

Getty Images

Greg Olsen‘s old enough to remember the last time players weren’t allowed in team facilities during the offseason, since he was playing during the 2011 lockout.

And even though there’s no routine, he thinks he’ll be ready when he can join his new Seahawks teammates.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the 35-year-old Olsen said he’s had a good offseason of training, since there’s not much else for him to do.

“You can’t travel a whole lot,” he said. “There’s no reason to miss your training, . . . there’s no excuse. You are in a rush to go nowhere.”

He also joked that his core strength was good, or at least better than actor Will Ferrell, who impersonated him during a team videoconference last week and showed off his abs. That has him thinking big thoughts, saying he joined the Seahawks after being released by the rebuilding Panthers so he could contend for a Super Bowl.

“I know I can play,” he said. “I know what I can do, . . . I’m not here, in year 14, to be a shell of myself.”

After two seasons plagued by foot problems, he came back to catch 52 passes (mostly from backup quarterbacks) last year. He may not be able to get back to the shape that saw him become the first tight end with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but he’s an excellent addition for a Seahawks team that’s close.