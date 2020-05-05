Hall of Fame looking at options for game, ceremonies

Getty Images

At the moment, the first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 6. But the Steelers and Cowboys playing in a sold-out Hall of Fame Game that day may not be feasible, so the Pro Football Hall of Fame is coming up with alternatives.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the Hall is considering five different contingency plans, beginning with the option of pushing the game and enshrinement ceremonies later in August.

“We’re not going to do anything that’s not safe,” Baker said. “But I do hope that we can lead in showing that this can be done in a way that will inspire us.”

The Hall currently plans to induct 10 members of its Centennial Class in August, and the remaining enshrinees on Sept. 16-19, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the league.

While they’re not prepared to go the route of the draft and have a “virtual enshrinement,” they are looking at options including a ceremony next Easter weekend if they have to delay because of health and safety concerns. Baker said he wanted to preserve the in-person elements including the parade and the Gold Jacket Dinner.