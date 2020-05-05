Jaguars release Jeremy McNichols

Getty Images

The Jaguars think they upgraded their running game with the addition of Chris Thompson last week, and they made the roster room for him.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols, along with defensive end Chuck Harris.

McNichols was promoted from the Jaguars practice squad late last year. He’s also spent time with the Bears, Titans, Broncos, Colts, 49ers, and Buccaneers.

Thompson has averaged over 40 catches a year over the last five years, giving them a complement to Leonard Fournette in the backfield.