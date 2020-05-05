Jaguars sign Aaron Lynch

Getty Images

Veteran edge defender Aaron Lynch has found a new home.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed Lynch to their 90-man roster. No terms of the deal were announced by the team.

Lynch was a 2014 fifth-round pick of the 49ers and spent the first four years of his career with the team. Lynch spent the last two years with the Bears.

He had six tackles and two sacks as a rotational player in Chicago last year and has 105 tackles, 20 sacks and an interception over the course of his career.

The Jaguars drafted K’Lavon Chaisson in the first round last month, so Lynch is the second recent addition to an edge group that also includes Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue would prefer to be playing somewhere else, but there’s no sign that a trade is imminent.