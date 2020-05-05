Jets place Quincy Enunwa, Josh Bellamy on reserve PUP list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa‘s status for the 2020 season was a question mark in early April, but the Jets have now added some certainty to the situation.

Unfortunately for Enunwa, the certainty is that he won’t be playing for the team this year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets have placed Enunwa on the reserve physically unable to perform list and making the move now bars him from joining them on the field when and if they get on the field later this year.

Enunwa missed all but one game of last season with a neck injury and he also missed all of 2017 with a neck injury. He has 119 catches for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in 41 career games for the Jets.

Rapoport reports the Jets have also placed wide receiver Josh Bellamy on the reserve PUP list. Bellamy had two catches for 20 yards in seven games before getting shut down due to a shoulder injury.