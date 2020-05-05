Jets sign Frank Gore

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase said recently that he wants to lighten the load on Le'Veon Bell this season and the team has found a running back to do that.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that the Jets are signing Frank Gore to a one-year contract. In addition to providing an experienced hand behind Bell, the move marks a reunion for Gore and Gase.

Gore played for Gase when Gase was the head coach in Miami during the 2018 season. He ran 156 times for 722 yards that season and then moved on to Buffalo last year. Gore ran 166 times for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills.

The coming season will be Gore’s 16th NFL campaign and he comes into the year in third place in all-time rushing yards. With more than 1,300 yards between him and Walter Payton, he’d need to do a lot more than lighten Bell’s load to move up another spot on the ladder.