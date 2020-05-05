Kareem Jackson: It doesn’t make sense to play unless “it’s 100 percent safe”

May 5, 2020
The NFL has optimism it can play the 2020 season, though many questions remain.

COVID-19 and antibody testing is expected to become more readily available in the coming months. Even then, until there is a vaccine, players and coaches will face risk in returning to team facilities and stadiums.

It seems likely, then, that some players and coaches will have decisions to make about whether to participate.

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson doesn’t sound fired up about that prospect.

“I just think for us, it doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it’s completely, 100 percent safe for us to go out there,” Jackson said in a conference call with beat reporters, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “If there’s any threat of us being able to [contract] COVID-19 in any way and spread it to our families or anybody we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense. I think I heard them saying something about us playing with no fans and all that. That would be like practice, so in my opinion, that would suck. But just talking with some of the guys, it just doesn’t make sense to go play any games unless it’s 100 percent safe for us to go out there.”

Jackson is working out at a private gym in Houston and participating in virtual meetings, while awaiting word from the NFL about what’s next.

  1. a football player talking about things being ‘perfectly safe’ has an odd ring to it.

  2. Educate yourself on this issue.

    You might be surprised to find out that a solution has been around for years.

    There is an interesting article from 2005 in The Virology Journal – the official publication of Dr. Fauzci’s National Institutes of Health –

  3. Finally someone in the NFL speaks total sense and sees reality!

    Their is not going to be a 2020 football season, their won’t be 32 teams quarantined somewhere playing inside a bubble every weekend. Its time to face reality and listen to medical professionals instead of sports networks. This is a severe health crisis, its about saving lives and not fantasy football stats and highlights.

    Their are currently 9 state Governors who likely would not allow games.

    Stay healthy my friends, see you in 2021!
    Again the NFL is not the governing body of the United States!

  5. (((MorticaeInMiami))) is another fear-mongerer.

    If my 35+ years on this earth has taught me anything it’s that a group of 32 Billionaires will get what they want. Book it.

  6. Don’t play its that simple.
    I don’t smoke or do heavy drinking because its dangerous but people still do it … its their choice.

  8. If we were going to wait until football is 100% safe, we’d still be waiting to play the first game.

  9. People who say “educate yourself” in internet comment sections are wrong 100% of the time. It was proven in laboratories.

  11. Nothing will ever be 100% safe in anything anyone does. If we always waited for 100% safety then no one would ever step a foot out their door ever again.

