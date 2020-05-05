Kareem Jackson: It doesn’t make sense to play unless “it’s 100 percent safe”

Getty Images

The NFL has optimism it can play the 2020 season, though many questions remain.

COVID-19 and antibody testing is expected to become more readily available in the coming months. Even then, until there is a vaccine, players and coaches will face risk in returning to team facilities and stadiums.

It seems likely, then, that some players and coaches will have decisions to make about whether to participate.

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson doesn’t sound fired up about that prospect.

“I just think for us, it doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it’s completely, 100 percent safe for us to go out there,” Jackson said in a conference call with beat reporters, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “If there’s any threat of us being able to [contract] COVID-19 in any way and spread it to our families or anybody we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense. I think I heard them saying something about us playing with no fans and all that. That would be like practice, so in my opinion, that would suck. But just talking with some of the guys, it just doesn’t make sense to go play any games unless it’s 100 percent safe for us to go out there.”

Jackson is working out at a private gym in Houston and participating in virtual meetings, while awaiting word from the NFL about what’s next.