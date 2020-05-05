Logan Ryan won’t return to Titans but uncertain of next stop

Getty Images

Logan Ryan doesn’t know where he will play, but he does know where he won’t play.

The cornerback bid farewell to Tennessee on Tuesday.

“My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close,”‘ Ryan wrote in an Instagram post. “To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y’all. Being a leader and earning y’all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one.”

On PFT’s original top-100 list, Jadeveon Clowney and Ryan are the only free agents among the top 85 without jobs.

Ryan, who spent three seasons in Tennessee after four seasons in New England, continues to search for a new home.

“I’m looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that’s a great fit for my family and me,” Ryan wrote.

He also put in a plug for the Titans to pay running back Derrick Henry before signing off.

The question is: How much will Ryan take? In mid-March, NFL Media cited “someone close to” Ryan who said the cornerback wouldn’t take less than the $10 million he earned last season.

Ryan, though, likely will have to settle for less now, perhaps an incentive-laden, one-year deal that would allow him to hit the market again in 2021. He does not turn 30 until February but has never made a Pro Bowl.