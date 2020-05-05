Marshawn Lynch: “Expect the unexpected” in future with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks didn’t close the door on Marshawn Lynch after his return to the team for the playoff run last season. Lynch isn’t closing the door on Seattle either.

In an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN Monday, Lynch said his agent has spoken with the Seahawks this offseason about a possible return to the franchise for 2020.

“Well, it’s almost on that expect the unexpected,” Lynch said. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, (I’m gonna) keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s—, I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this season “never say never” about the prospect of a Lynch return. He came out of retirement to help Seattle in December after the Seahawks lost Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise for the season over a three-week stretch.

Lynch carried 30 times for 67 yards and four touchdowns with two catches for 25 yards in his three total games for Seattle.

The Seahawks selected Miami running back DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round of last week’s NFL Draft to pair with Carson, Penny and Travis Homer in the backfield. Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the season while Penny’s status is less certain as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Lynch turned 34 in April.