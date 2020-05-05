Nick Foles a big betting favorite to win Bears’ starting QB job

Getty Images

The betting public is overwhelmingly putting its money on Nick Foles beating Mitchell Trubisky in the Bears’ quarterback competition.

Although the Bears have indicated that it’s an open competition with both quarterbacks getting an equal chance to earn the job, FanDuel currently lists Foles as a -320 favorite to win the starting job. Trubisky is a +200 underdog.

Those odds have shifted dramatically in the last few days, after the Bears declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option. Foles was only a -150 favorite last week, but when the Bears didn’t pick up Trubisky’s option, the money came pouring in on Foles.

If it’s close in training camp, it’s easy to believe the Bears would lean toward Foles because Foles is under contract through 2022. Trubisky is now only under contract through this year. It looks increasingly possible that Trubisky will never start another game for the Bears.