Ravens are first to sign a draft pick to rookie deal

Getty Images

The Ravens aren’t waiting around to see how the offseason develops to start signing picks.

The team just announced that fifth-rounder Broderick Washington had signed his rookie deal, making him the first pick from this year’s class to sign.

The defensive tackle from Texas Tech must have found a way to get a physical passed, despite the fact team facilities are closed and team doctors can’t conduct physicals.

That’s led to a slower pace of play when it comes to rookie deals. We’ll see if it becomes a trend.

The Ravens also announced deals with six more undrafted rookies: Defensive back Josh Nurse, defensive end Marcus Willoughby, wide receiver Jaylon Moore, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, safety Nigel Warrior, and tight end Eli Wolf.