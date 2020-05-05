Ravens will bring back Pernell McPhee

Getty Images

The Ravens brought linebacker Pernell McPhee back to Baltimore last year and they’re not letting him head elsewhere this year.

The team announced that McPhee has agreed to terms on a contract. It’s a one-year deal for the nine-year veteran.

McPhee started the first seven games of the 2019 season, but missed the rest of the year after tearing his triceps during a Week Seven win over the Seahawks. McPhee had 19 tackles and three sacks when he was in the lineup.

McPhee spent four years with the Ravens after they snagged him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He spent three years with Chicago and a year with Washington before returning to Baltimore.