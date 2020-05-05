Rob Gronkowski favored to win comeback player of the year

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has ended his yearlong retirement to play alongside Tom Brady, and the betting odds say he’s poised for a big year.

Gronk is the favorite to win the NFL’s comeback player of the year award. At DraftKings, his odds are +300.

After Gronk is Ben Roethlisberger, who was limited to two games last year with an elbow injury. Roethlisberger’s odds are close behind Gronk’s at +400.

The longer shots include Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt, all of whom are at +700. Derwin James is at +1200 and A.J. Green is at +1400.

Antonio Brown, who is highly unlikely to get an opportunity to make a career comeback, is listed at +2000.

Other players at +2000 include Nick Foles, Myles Garrett, Todd Gurley and Cam Newton.

The longest odds on the board belong to Mitchell Trubisky, who’s at +10,000. If you think Trubisky is going to have a big season for the Bears, you may be able to make a lot of money off that prediction. But probably not.