Sam Darnold doing what he can to build connections with new teammates

Getty Images

Sam Darnold has a mostly new offensive line protecting him and two new receivers to catch passes from him.

The quarterback has yet to meet his new teammates, including veteran receiver Breshad Perriman and second-round receiver Denzel Mims, in person.

“It is different,” Darnold said during a conference call Tuesday, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “I’m not in-person with the guys, getting to know the guys. But I’ve been texting and FaceTiming some guys every now and then, trying to build as much of a connection as we can. But it’s hard.”

Darnold, who faces raised expectations in his third season, is doing as much as he can to ready himself for getting back to on-field work. Whenever that might happen.

“Hopefully things get a lot better, and we’re able to play this season,” Darnold said. “Right now, we’re just preparing how we would normally prepare. Obviously not in person but we’re still going through things as normal and we got a pretty good setup with how we’ve been meeting. Everything’s good.

“I’m not taking this time for granted. I’m making every minute count because we’re not going to get a ton to meet or do any of that kind of stuff. Making sure that every single second counts. We’re just trying to put in the work that we can to make our team as prepared for this season as we possibly can.”