Sam Young signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have added some experienced depth to their offensive line.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that offensive tackle Sam Young has agreed to a deal with the AFC West team.

Young spent last season with the 49ers and appeared in four regular season games with the NFC champs. He saw 11 snaps on offense and 21 snaps on special teams in those outings.

Young entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2010. He’s also played for the Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins over a career that’s seen him make 21 starts in 92 games.

Kolton Miller and Trent Brown are set to start at tackle for the Raiders. Young joins David Sharpe, Brandon Parker and Denzelle Good as reserve options.