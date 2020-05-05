Tua Tagovailoa will wear No. 1 for the Dolphins

Getty Images

He wasn’t the first overall pick in the draft. He’ll wear the number instead.

With Tua Tagovailoa‘s college number (13) retired by the Dolphins in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, Tua will wear No. 1 in Miami.

The Dolphins announced that number and all other new player numbers on Tuesday.

Past Dolphins to wear No. 1 include kicker Garo Yepremian and punter Matt Turk. No other Dolphin who ever wore No. 1 was with the team for more than a year.

Tua will be the first quarterback in Dolphins history to wear No. 1. And as he embarks on that journey, Dolphins fans can only hope he’ll be the last one to wear it, too.