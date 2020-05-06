At age 37, Frank Gore heading where only Marcus Allen has been before

Getty Images

In 1997, Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen ran for 505 yards for the Chiefs, at the age of 37. No player that old had run for as many yards in a season before, and no one has done it since. But Frank Gore may do it this year.

Gore, who signed with the Jets yesterday, turns 37 next week. And he’s the first running back since Allen to have a real shot at topping that 505-yard total.

It won’t be easy for Gore with the Jets. Although Gore ran for 599 yards last year in Miami, this year he’ll start the season behind Le'Veon Bell on the depth chart, and there may not be enough carries to go around. Bell finished last season with 245 carries for 789 yards, and the Jets’ backup running back, Bilal Powell, had 59 carries for 229 yards. Powell is now a free agent and Gore may replace him as the No. 2 running back, but given the Jets’ production last year, a No. 2 running back in New York is going to have a tough time topping 500 yards.

Still, Gore will give it a shot. And while most running backs are in their primes in their mid-20s, Gore is doing it in his late 30s.