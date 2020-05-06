Cardinals loved their draft full of captains

Getty Images

They Cardinals didn’t go into the draft process with a certain letter as a prequisite.

But they obviously don’t mind the fact they brought in six players who all wore Cs on their uniforms in college, hoping the kind of leadership that comes with being team captains can help them.

From first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons, through offensive tackle Josh Jones, defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, linebacker Evan Weaver, and running back Eno Benjamin, the Cardinals sought out the traits that made those players stand out as leaders in college.

“In the time I’ve been doing this, I really do feel like this board has fell to us this year as good as it’s ever fallen,” General Manager Steve Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “In terms of guys that we really, really liked and valued for what we do and for our organizational needs, I really feel that all these guys – all of them are captains – bring leadership, they bring toughness, they’re productive and again, they’re guys we really felt fit the Cardinal way.”

Of course, the productivity is the first priority, and those players will have the chance to land with a team with one of the league’s most respected veterans (Larry Fitzgerald) and a young quarterback in place (Kyler Murray), so they won’t be counted on in the same way this year.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said LSU coach Ed Orgeron stayed in his ear about Lawrence, who was a three-year captain at a school that cranks out high-profile talent annually.

“Rashard was a fourth-round pick. They had what, 15 guys drafted? They had five go in the first round?” Joseph said. “You ask any player on LSU’s team, from Joe Burrow down to [Thaddeus] Moss, all those guys, which player do you want to go to war with? It’s always Lawrence. He was a team captain among 15 drafted NFL players and he’s been a team captain for years.

“That’s hard to do in Baton Rouge with so many alpha males, but everyone in that group spoke highly of that guy. He’s a graduate, he’s a 3.4 student. He’s a mature, grown man so he’s going to walk in Day 1 and help us win football games.”

Again, those guys will all have to make plays and earn the respect of those new co-workers, but having players who were respected by their peers in college is a good start as they rebuild a program in Arizona.