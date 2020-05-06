Chiefs are the NFL’s heaviest favorites to make the playoffs

Getty Images

The defending champion Chiefs don’t have much competition in their division and are overwhelming favorites to return to the playoffs this season.

The odds at Caesars have the Chiefs at -1800 favorites to make the playoffs, by far the heaviest favorites to make the postseason of any team in the league. That’s due in part to the Chiefs’ own strength and in part to the rest of the division, where the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are all playoff long shots. The Chiefs have won the AFC West four years in a row, and there’s every reason to believe they’ll make it five.

After the Chiefs, the team with the strongest odds to make the playoffs are the Ravens at -1000. The Ravens had the best record in the NFL last season at 14-2 before faltering in the playoffs.

In the NFC, there are no overwhelming favorites like the Chiefs or Ravens. The strongest favorites to make the playoffs are the Saints at -330, followed closely by the 49ers at -325.