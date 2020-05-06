Cowboys rest easier with Andy Dalton in reserve

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 6, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have been fortunate that Dak Prescott hasn’t missed a start in his career.

But in case he ever does, they’re glad to have Andy Dalton on the bench now, even if he never ends up playing.

During an interview with 1310 The Ticket, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones compared their situation to the Eagles’ and acknowledged his relief.

“To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here — not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down — to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that’s what you need is really important,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton.”

Dalton offers them some cover in case anything happens with Prescott, and in the event he stays away from training camp.

And while the Cowboys have done nothing to suggest they’re looking at Dalton as anything other than a backup, comparing him to a backup who became a Super Bowl MVP is an interesting tactic in the middle of a negotiation.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Cowboys rest easier with Andy Dalton in reserve

  1. The argument can be made that Andy Dalton is a better QB than Dak Prescott. Especially considering the talent on the Cowboys offense. If I was running the Cowboys, I would seriously consider rescinding the franchise tag on Dak. I would definitely let the 2 battle it out in camp/pre-season.

  2. I always liked Dak until he decided that he was more Joe Montana than Joe Falcco.
    In reality, he’s an average starter at best who has amazing talent around him.
    If I were the Cowboys, I’d send a message to the league that leverage works both ways and they should rescind the franchise tag offer, ride with Dalton this year and go win a playoff game or two to solidify the decision as a good one.
    Guys will get the message. You can push owners only so far and then it’ll snap back at you.
    I think this is an important time and Jerry has an obligation to the league and to his peers to stand his ground and teach the employees a lesson.

  3. “…to tell you truth, Im a little confused by your tactics… And im gonna keep acting tough until I figure it out.”
    – Cal Naughton Jr
    – Dak Prescott

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.