Cowboys rest easier with Andy Dalton in reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys have been fortunate that Dak Prescott hasn’t missed a start in his career.

But in case he ever does, they’re glad to have Andy Dalton on the bench now, even if he never ends up playing.

During an interview with 1310 The Ticket, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones compared their situation to the Eagles’ and acknowledged his relief.

“To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here — not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down — to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that’s what you need is really important,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton.”

Dalton offers them some cover in case anything happens with Prescott, and in the event he stays away from training camp.

And while the Cowboys have done nothing to suggest they’re looking at Dalton as anything other than a backup, comparing him to a backup who became a Super Bowl MVP is an interesting tactic in the middle of a negotiation.