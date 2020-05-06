Cowboys still hope to have training camp in Oxnard

Getty Images

Whenever training camp happens, the Cowboys still have a preferred “wherever” for preseason preparations: Oxnard, California.

Via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys hope to conduct training camp in their West Coast home away from home, and Oxnard hopes to host the Cowboys.

According to Moore, the Cowboys have asked whether Oxnard can keep the training-camp window open beyond the usual window of late July through the middle of August. Oxnard has said that it can.

The Cowboys also want to have exclusive control over the hotel where the team stays, in order to quarantine the team while at training camp. Training camp also would entail few or no fans.

“On our side, we will assure we will meet whatever needs they have regarding their safety,” Oxnard city manager Alex Nguyen told Moore. “A training camp that is not open to the public, that would make sense. Only a certain number of people attending, that would make sense.”

Maintaining the net revenue for the city also makes sense, and that’s surely something Nguyen hopes to do.

For now, the Cowboys are keeping their options open. As explained by Moore, coach Mike McCarthy has prepared a schedule for training camp both in Oxnard and at the team’s facility in Frisco, Texas.