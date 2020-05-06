DeShone Kizer clears waivers

Getty Images

Three years ago, the Browns used a second-round pick on quarterback DeShone Kizer. Today, even at a time when NFL rosters have room for 90 players, not a single team wants him.

Kizer cleared waivers today, meaning he’s now an unrestricted free agent.

The Raiders put Kizer on waivers yesterday, deciding to make room for undrafted rookies while leaving three quarterbacks on their roster: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman.

Kizer was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders last year after failing to make the Packers’ roster at the end of the preseason. The Browns traded Kizer to Green Bay after his rookie year.

As a 24-year-old, Kizer still has plenty of time to make something of his career. But he’s already had three teams decide to move on from him, and he’s done nothing to make anyone think he’s ever going to be an NFL starter.